New York prosecutors have said Trump’s investigation is now a crime – BBC News





The New York Attorney General’s Office said Trump is investigating the organization “as a criminal.” State Attorney General Letitia James’s spokeswoman said Trump’s investigation into the property company “is no longer just civil.” Ms. James has been studying the financial relations of the former Republican president before taking office. Trump says he denied the wrongs and said the investigation by Democratic prosecutors is a political vendetta. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source