Donald Trump says criminal investigation into family business is “abuse” and “corruption” – BBC News

Published

55 seconds ago

on

By



Former U.S. President Donald Trump says he is being given “unfair assault and abuse” after New York’s attorney general launched a criminal investigation into the Trump family business. Trump has said he is no more corrupt than an investigation into a crime. Huw Edwards presents a report on New York reporter Nick Bryant in New York on Ten News on BBC News. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

