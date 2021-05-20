The world’s largest producer of vaccines will not start exporting again – BBC Newsnight





India's largest vaccine manufacturer – the Serum Institute – has said it will not start sending owners abroad until at least the end of this year.

Although vaccines have been exported to more than 50 countries, India is in the midst of its medical emergency. As the country faces its Covid crisis, they have decided to suspend vaccine exports, at least until the end of this year, to focus on their internal situation. This is often a blow to COVAX, the body that aims to vaccinate the poorest countries around the world, and there is concern about how much life this lack of distribution could cost. Sima Kotecha reports. #BBCAnews.



