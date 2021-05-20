Anger UK helps poorer countries tackle Covid by reducing other aid





Those carrying out aid programs in countries from Syria to Yemen and Myanmar to Uganda suffered a severe blow last year when the UK Foreign Office’s foreign aid budget cut by about € 4 billion. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Tonight, we reveal the ministers ’concerns because the pot that is reducing aid money may be getting smaller and smaller, as Covid will need to provide EPE, oxygen generators and fans to the nations that need it from the same reduced budget. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source