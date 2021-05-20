China: Teenagers try to enter the live stream market – BBC News





The recovery from the first wave of the outbreak of coronavirus in China has been rapid and lasting. Consumer confidence has returned and a key area of ​​the vast online shopping market (live streaming) is expected to double in value by about $ 2021 million by 2021. Putting and selling in front of a smartphone has now become a serious career opportunity for young Chinese. The BBC went to Yiwu, and thousands of hopes go up to learn the techniques. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

