IMAGE: Rimurapa grows at Manurewa Point in Wairarapa. Show more

Credit: Felix Fu

A study conducted by the University of Otago revealed how the earthquake affected New Zealand’s coastal species.

Lead author Dr Felix Fu, from the Department of Zoology, says that earthquakes are typically events that are devastating to people and the environment, but that the positive opportunities they can create for wildlife are often overlooked.

For the Marsden-funded study, published in the Journal of Phycology, researchers sequenced DNA from 288 rimurapa / bull-kelp plants from 28 places across central New Zealand.

“It was expected that all samples from the North Island were Durvillaea antarctica, but unexpectedly 10 samples were from four Durvillaea poha sites – about 150 kilometers from the closest group on the Kaikik ura Peninsula,” says Dr. Fu.

The seaweed expansion appears to be related to the Wairarapa 1855 earthquake, which is often forgotten – the strongest earthquake on record for New Zealand since European colonization, with a magnitude of 8.2.

“ The uplifts and landslides around Wellington cleared large stretches of coast in Durvillaea Antarctica, and this appears to have allowed a species previously banned in the South Island – Durvillaea poha – to colonize and establish themselves on the North Island.

“This exciting discovery highlights that repeated tectonic activity may reshape New Zealand’s biodiversity, including its marine environments, and reminds us that recent events – such as the 2016 Caic Yura earthquake, may have long-lasting impacts on the environment.”

Dr Fu believes that the increased diversity of North Island kelp species is likely positive for the tidal community as Durvillaea provides a protected habitat for many animals – including crustaceans and mollusks like pawas, spiders and fish.

“Our finding is exciting because it indicates that tectonic disturbance can not only alter the population composition within species, but it can also create ecological opportunity and alter the distribution of organisms.

“While many scale shifts have been linked to climate change, tectonic disruptions as a potential facilitator of scale expansion should not be overlooked. In our rapidly changing world, it is becoming increasingly important to understand the forces that shape the distribution of species,” he says.

Publication details:

Range extension northward for Durvillaea poha: a reaction to tectonic perturbation?

Felix Vu, Dave Crowe, Siridwin I. Fraser, Jonathan M. Waters

The Journal of Botany

https://doi.org/10.1111/jpy.13179

