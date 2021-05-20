Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.1 Earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 126 km east of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, on May 20 7:24 pm (GMT +13)





5.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km

May 20 06:38 UTC: First to report: GFZ 14 minutes later May 20 09:56: Volume recalculated from 5.2 to 5.1. The epicenter location was corrected at 7.9 km (4.9 mi) towards the SSE.

Updated Thursday May 20, 2021 06:42

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale 124 km northeast of Nuku’alofa, Tonga

5.2 earthquake May 20 7:24 pm (GMT +13)

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was reported early in the evening near Nukualofa, Tongatapu, Tonga, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck Thursday May 20, 2021 at 7:24 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 How many. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake also, based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Ohonua (population 1,200) located 110 km from the epicenter, Kolonga (population 1,100) 110 km, Pangai (population 1,700) 112 km away, Lapaha (population 8,000) 117 km away and Nuku ‘ alofa (population 22,400) 124 km, Nuku’alofa (pop. 22.400) 124 km, Haveluloto (pop-up 3400) 125 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if it changes and follow other important earthquake news becoming available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: May 20, 2021 06:24:19 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 20 7:24 PM (GMT +13) Size: 5.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 20.85 ° S / 174.03 ° W (S) Pacific Ocean, Tonga) Closest volcano: Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai (138 km / 86 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 110 km (68 mi) ENE from Ohonua (Ohonua) (population: 1240) -> See nearby earthquakes! 112 km (70 mi) ENE of Kolonga (population: 1100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 120 km (75 mi) south of Bangai (Population: 1,740) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 126 km (78 mi) ENE of Nuku’alofa (population: 22,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 126 km (78 mi) ENE of Nukualofa (population: 22,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 245 km (152 mi) south of Niafu (pop: 4,320) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 474 km (295 mi) WSW of Alofi (Niue) (pop: 624) -> See nearby earthquakes! 477 km (297 mi) WSW of Hakupu (Niue) (pop: 221) -> See nearby earthquakes! 487 km (303 mi) WSW of Motalao (Population: 133) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 123 km (77 mi) ENE from Amsterdam Island (population: 75,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 25.6 ° C (78 ° F), humidity: 79%, winds: 10 m / s (19 knots) from ESE Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing energy : 2.8 × 1012 J (783) MWh, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depth of size Location Source 5.110 km Tonga Islands GFZ5.010 km TONGAEMSC5.010 km 116 km ENE of ‘Ohonua, TongaUSGS5.210 km Tonga islands GeoAuUser Reports of this earthquake (1)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Talca / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: Una sacudida y sonido de traqueteo | One user found this interesting.

Aftershocks

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

