Covide interrupts Iceland’s Eurovision live broadcast – BBC News





The Icelandic presenter of the Daði og Gagnamagnið Eurovision song contest will not be performing live at this year’s shows after a team member tested positive for coronavirus. Daði og Gagnamagnið will continue in the competition, but previous rehearsal films will be used for Thursday’s semi-finals, and if they qualify, Saturday’s final. Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson said he was “surprised and disappointed” to learn that he had been positive. “Overall, I’m very sad with the whole situation,” he said in the clip of the group’s Instagram story. “I’m healthy. It’s hard because we’ve worked hard and I really wanted to and we’ve been doing it for so long.” Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

