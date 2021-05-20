The Met police commander fears the closure following the rise in knife crime





Metropolitan Police have told us that they fear having a “bounce” in violent crimes when they are removing blockade restrictions. Twelve teenagers, just 14 years old, have been killed in knife attacks in the capital this year. We went out with Met’s Anti-Violence Unit in Croydon. Due to the severe violence, there has been little rest during the closure. Three people were stabbed in different incidents in just seven weeks and the community is desperate to find a way to end the murder. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

