Venezuelans flee to Colombia to escape – BBC News





Thousands of Venezuelans have fled the country in the past month. They are fleeing serious armed incidents involving the Venezuelan army and Colombian rebel groups. According to the refugees, the military was evicted from their homes and described human rights violations, disappearances and break-ins in homes. A prominent Colombian guerrilla Jesus Santrich was killed on Tuesday in Venezuelan territory as part of an ongoing conflict. He traveled to the BBC's Daniel Pardo Arauquita, a small town on the Colombian side that is taking in refugees fleeing the fighting.

