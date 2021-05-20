British British Railway plan promises simplified tariffs on major rail shakes since privatization





The government has announced plans to put British trains under a single “Great British Railways” brand. The change dismantles one of the key features of the privatized rail system introduced by the Conservatives 25 years ago – but it’s not renationalization. Although the public will no longer see a patch for train operators with different names and paint jobs, these companies will still be there, with the trains behind them. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

