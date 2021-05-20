Kabul shook school bombings – BBC News





Students were leaving the Sayed ul-Shuhada secondary school in Kabul on Saturday, May 8, when explosions rocked the neighborhood. At least 85 people were killed in the bombing – most of them school girls. In the wake of the attacks in recent years, schools, training centers, hospitals, wedding halls and mosques have been hit in the same part of the Afghan capital. The Dasht-e Barchi area is inhabited by ethnic Shiites and Muslim Shiites, mostly in Afghanistan, and the attacks have created fears in their communities. The families of some of the dead girls reported the grief and fear they are now experiencing to the BBC. Video of Zuhal Ahad and Kawoon Khamoosh Subscribe HERE please http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source