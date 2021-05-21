Israel-Gaza: The Israeli security cabinet has met with Hamas to discuss the ceasefire





There’s talk of a ceasefire tonight, and not even a loose one. The Israeli Security Cabinet is meeting to discuss the terms agreed upon by Egypt and Qatar, under heavy pressure from US President Biden, who finally put his feet down yesterday and demanded that Israel. After 11 days and at least 230 dead, many of them women and children on the Palestinian side and 13 dead on the Israeli side, there is hope that this last round of fighting is over. But what then? (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

