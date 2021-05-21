Within Marjorie Taylor Greene’s AOC fixation





Georgia Congress President Marjorie Taylor Greene has been tasked with eliciting a reaction from New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but the question is: will her repeated confrontations cause more hostility to the Capitol Hill climate? In this latest episode of The Point newspaper, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains that Green’s ongoing attacks have called into question demands for greater mental stability and security. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Deleted video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office during 2019 Capitol Hill visit

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/14/politics/kfile-marjorie-taylor-greene-alexandria-ocasio-cortez/index.html

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1393220607035285509

This may be Donald Trump’s most damaging legacy

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/20/politics/mental-health-donald-trump-nancy-pelosi/index.html

https://twitter.com/scottwongDC/status/1393216641341743112

https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1393228869000474629

https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1377614474862006279

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1364719403498164226

The growing GOP uprising against Marjorie Taylor Greene

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/10/politics/marjorie-taylor-greene-congress-adjourn-backlash/index.html

Representative Greene aggressively confronts Representative Ocasio-Cortez, and New York congressman raises security concerns

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/greene-ocasio-cortez/2021/05/12/fd61d664-b37e-11eb-a3b5-f994536fe84a_story.html

Pelosi alleges that MTG is threatening the AOC with a “verbal attack” and consequences

https://news.yahoo.com/pelosi-denounces-mtg-verbal-assault-214051217.html

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. That is, being the editor of CNN and being the author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Moira Donohue & Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #MarjorieTaylorGreene.



source