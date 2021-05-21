Hope to catch the kaikura bawa, five years after the earthquake





When the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake struck midnight on November 14, 2016, the damage to the Bawa fisheries was enormous. The possibility of reopening fishing next summer is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice of the many disparate groups, who have worked together to achieve a common goal.

While all types of oysters and seaweeds have been affected by the upward trend of the sea floor along 110 kilometers of coast, with seismic height pushing the sea floor up to six meters in places, Paoua has been particularly affected because its main habitat is close to the shore.

Affected areas were closed to all bawa harvests for an indefinite period to allow the area to recover and the Total Allowable Commercial Catch (TACC) for commercial quota holders was halved, causing enormous financial pressure. It was mostly small, family-owned businesses hunting the family-owned stake living locally, but they fully supported the minister’s actions to close the fisheries.

The minister will make decisions later this year, guided by officials’ advice, on the reopening package. TACC settings will be included in this.

For commercial divers in the Kaikoura District (PAU3), a subdivision of Fisheries PAU3 has been approved, meaning that there will be two new Quota Management Areas (QMAs). PAU3A is currently closed, and PAU3B remains open. In PAU3B there would be no real change in management settings, as the area was not affected by the earthquake. In PAU3A, TACC will likely be reported at about 22.5 tons, which is 50 percent of the average long-term annual catch from the area prior to the earthquake.

The industry will also be restricted to any time limits in the hunting season along with entertainment.

Moreover, commercial divers will hunt with a higher harvest size to help protect spawning biomass, possibly in the range of 130 to 140 mm, use area-based harvest arrangements to avoid local depletion, collect accurate data to inform future management, and develop a harvest control base to aid in Guide future hunting levels.

The intention has always been to leave the area closed to all paua procedures until scientific assessments indicate that the Minister can be satisfied with the reopening to meet his requirements to allow use while ensuring sustainability.

In the five years since the lockdown, the commercial industry has cooperated closely with its community, especially Te Runuka o Kaikoura, Te Korowai and the Kaikoura Guardians, and the ministry to ensure the fisheries are taken care of while they recover. They have established a science program in partnership with Kaikoura High School students to monitor and replant Paoua in affected areas and have worked with the University of Canterbury on monitoring programs.

While it was expected that seven or eight long years would pass before the fisheries opened for harvest, this week, after five years, the ministry proposes to open from December 1 to March 1 and the consultation process has begun.

The cooperation between all users of fisheries should be commended. There was a greater than expected survival of the adult pawa, and spawning cycles were re-emerging much more quickly than expected.

It is a precautionary approach. Baggage limits, vehicle and vessel limits, and new proposed minimum volume limits.

The advisory paper proposes a new daily bag limit of three pa per person, which is reduced from five per person before closing.

Limits for ships and vehicles were also suggested, whereas previously there were no limits. The paper proposes to limit ships and vehicles to only 12 bawa, or one bawa per person in the car or ship, whichever is greater.

The new minimum legal size will increase from 125 mm before closing to 130 mm.

The paua commercial industry hopes the proposals presented by the Guardians of Kaikoura will garner support from the public. Storm Stanley, president of the Paoua Industry Council, says they believe there is a good balance between letting everyone collect bawa to feed this summer and making sure there is no “gold rush” that could ruin the restoration of the fisheries.

The shorter season will allow the flag to be gathered to ensure sustainability before the 2022 season.

Stanley predicts that if this proposed package of measures is well supported, the fisheries will return to nearly normal in a few years.

Stanley says full credit should be given to Fisheries New Zealand for running this extraordinary event very well and for funding and managing the scientific effort that went into getting to this point.

But we must also thank the Kaikoura and Ewi community for their resilience and patience in the face of such a disaster.

Requests for the proposal can be filed here: Kaikoura Bawa reopens.

