WHO issues new guidelines for research on genetically modified mosquitoes in the fight against malaria and other vector-borne diseases

The new guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) set key standards for future research and development of genetically modified mosquitoes, especially in addressing issues related to ethics, safety, affordability and efficiency.

Malaria and other vector-borne diseases, including dengue and Zika, affect millions globally. More than 400,000 people die each year from malaria alone. If proven to be safe, effective and affordable, genetically modified vector mosquitoes could be a valuable new tool to combat these diseases and remove their enormous health, social and economic burden.

Framework of guidelines for testing genetically modified mosquitoes, developed in partnership with TDR, the Special Tropical Disease Research and Training Program and the GeneConvene Global Collaborative, an initiative of the National Institutes of Health Foundation, describes best practices to ensure that the study and evaluation of genetically modified mosquitoes are safe because public health tools are safe. , ethical and rigorous.

Current strategies to limit the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases are only partially effective. New, complementary approaches are needed to close gaps in current vector control interventions, such as effective outdoor bite control, and to provide alternatives to manage the growing threat of insecticide resistance. Research suggests that genetically modified mosquitoes could be a powerful and cost-effective tool to supplement existing interventions.

“We urgently need innovative approaches to help control mosquito-borne diseases that have a devastating impact around the world,” said Dr. John Reeder, director of TDR. “Genetically modified mosquitoes are one such approach, but we want to make sure it is fully and responsibly assessed, as noted in a recent WHO position statement. “

“Like any new public health intervention, genetically modified mosquitoes ask new questions to researchers, affected communities, and other stakeholders,” said Dr. Michael Santos, director of GeneConvene Global Collaborative. “The updated framework aims to answer these questions and help ensure that testing of genetically modified mosquitoes is as rigorous as for other public health products – and to generate quality results that will decide whether and how to use these technologies. ”

“Over the last two decades, we have achieved outstanding results with existing malaria control tools, preventing more than 7 million deaths and 1.5 billion cases of disease,” said Dr. Pedro Alonso, Director of the WHO World Malaria Program. “However, progress towards the key goals of our global malaria strategy remains unhindered. Genetically modified mosquitoes are one of a number of promising new tools that could accelerate the pace of progress against malaria and other vector-borne diseases. ”

“The incidence of dengue continues to rise and affect people in over 129 countries, so we need more sustainable vector control tools to stop the tide of dengue and other arbovirus diseases, and several new tools offer the potential to control those diseases,” said Dr. Mwele Malecela, Director of the WHO Department for the Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

“We welcome these new WHO guidelines that will help countries suffering from mosquito-borne diseases to assess a promising new intervention,” said Professor Aggrey Ambali, Senior Adviser at the African Union Development Agency-New Africa Development Partnership (AUDA-NEPAD). ), the African Union Development Agency.

The new guidelines address specific issues and challenges related to the research and development of genetically modified mosquitoes, including standards for deciding how and when testing should continue. By establishing a common set of expectations specific to genetically modified mosquitoes, the new resource will allow for a more informed and rigorous assessment of researchers, programmers, those responsible for regulatory and policy decisions, and the people to whom these stakeholders are responsible.

The guidelines build on an earlier document published by TDR and FNIH in 2014, including the latest scientific advances related to mosquito genetic modification, as well as other key updates and teachings related to safety and ethics, including:

methods for understanding the implications of genetically modified mosquitoes on human health, animal health and the environment;

better understanding of the most effective strategies for risk assessment and stakeholder involvement;

clearer criteria for projects to move from one phase of testing to another, including descriptions of the steps needed to safely and responsibly transfer genetically modified mosquito technologies – including those involving genetically driven – to the field; and

a specific set of safety and efficacy considerations that should be assessed at each stage of testing to inform decisions about further testing and implementation.

