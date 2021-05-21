Footballers talk about sexual abuse – BBC News





The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire program talks to former footballers Chris Unsworth, Jason Dunford, Steve Walters and Andy Woodward, who say former coach Barry Bennell has been sexually abused. Bennell, 62, was jailed in 1998 for sex crimes against children and re-arrested last year. Crewe Alexandra and Manchester City — while working as coach Bennell — have begun internal investigations. Dario Gradi, former director of Crewe Alexandra for more than 24 years and now director of football and academy, "has offered sympathy to the victims of Barry Bennell."

