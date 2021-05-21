Earthquake hits Galicia, Spain with aftershocks of hundreds of kilometers





Earthquake hits Galicia, Spain, with aftershocks striking hundreds of kilometers away. Photo: IGN

Galicia, Spain, was hit by its largest earthquake in recent years on Friday morning, May 21, reaching 3.9 on the Richter scale, and its epicenter traced back to the municipality of Ourense in Laza, although in fact it was felt hundreds of kilometers away. .

The Laza region of Ourense recorded nine smaller tremors in the past 24 hours. According to data collected by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the most recent measurements put this new earthquake at an approximate magnitude of 3.9 degrees and only that it could have been felt after midnight in the provinces of Ourense, Lugo and Pontevedra.

This earthquake was followed by a fresh earthquake, after the earthquake, after 01:30 in the morning, with a magnitude of 2.5. Last week, southern Galicia recorded more than 50 aftershocks, most of them in the Laza region, but the intensity of the tremor earlier this morning was not reached.

Many citizens on social networks shared their experiences with the tremors they felt in cities such as Vigo, Moos, Ponteris and Montforte.

The largest earthquake in Galicia’s history occurred on May 22, 1997, in Triacastela with an earthquake of magnitude 5.1, and a magnitude 4.7 earthquake was also recorded in Pontevedra in 1920.

Valencia records two earthquakes in the early morning

The two earthquakes occurred around 4 am on Saturday 3 April, although the Generalitat confirmed that 112 had not received any emergency calls as a result of the movements.

According to the Institute for National Geographic (IGN), the first earthquake occurred at 3.49 am in the Gulf of Valencia, measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale and nine kilometers deep.

Spain is not at risk of large earthquakes like the 9.5 magnitude earthquake that shook Chile on May 22, 1960, which remains the largest earthquake on record in history.

Nevertheless, between 1,200 and 1,400 aftershocks are recorded each year in the Iberian Peninsula. Typically, they measure no more than 4.9 on the Richter scale, while one score of 5.0 or higher occurs once every three and a half years or so.

The last time a major earthquake was felt in Spain was on February 28, 1969, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Cape Saint Vincent, in neighboring Portugal, destroyed several buildings in the province of Huelva, southern Spain.

