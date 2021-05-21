Manifest Season 3 Episode 10 Recap: Calibrating the Compass





In the previous episode of Manifest, Saanvi made the ark piece disappear for a few seconds. What does this mean for the 828 passengers and their relationship?

Remember Snowball Tariq? Cale watches her and watches the volcano erupt.

Michaela and Zek are preparing breakfast and talking about Sarah. Zeke told her how he felt and Michaela told him Sanfy had killed the major. Michaela doesn’t want to bring Sanffy, but Zeke tells her she should.

In the garage, Ben talks to Grace. Olive is a resident of Levi because of what happened between her and Angelina. Ben says something is not okay and then realizes it’s a special day.

Manifest Season 3, Episode 10: Things Are Beginning.

Cale goes into the garage to get some super glue to fix his snowball. Cal Bin asks for a glowing passenger picture. Our next passenger 828 is in trouble.

Troy and Sanvey are undergoing the research. They are trying to solve the problem of the disappearance of the piece of the coffin. Troy says the tests they take may have other consequences. Maybe earthquakes?

Michaela goes to Eureka to pick up Saanvi, but Saanvi just wants another day. Michaela agrees as she gets a call.

Ben goes to the passenger’s house, Astrid. People who hate 828 are after her.

Michaela goes to the call. Vasquez is there and it seems there may be a bomb in the area. A woman asks to borrow Michaela’s phone so she can call her son’s school. She will not arrive in time to pick him up.

Grace, Angelina and Beverly test the recipes and Beverly believes Eden is Angelina’s baby.

Saanvi tests the segment again and a major earthquake occurs.

After the earthquake, Angelina realized that Eden knew that the earthquake was going to happen before it happened and began to cry. This saved Angelina from being hit by a fan. Beverly says Eden is her guardian angel. Angelina seems to agree. Grace appears confused.

Ben talks to Astrid after the earthquake. Astrid doesn’t like following the invitations, but Ben persuades her to help him follow her for them. She saw a skull on a chessboard. Ben knows he belongs against 828 people. He convinces Astrid to go with him.

Angelina, Zick and Grace are cleaning up after the earthquake. Your costume can feel the love between Eden and Angelina, soothing Grace.

Saanvi talks to another scientist about the earthquake. There appears to be another epicenter that looks like a volcano, but it’s in New York.

Ben and Astrid have reached counterpoint 828. They pass through the gate and enter the building. Looks like he’s deserted, but he’s not the anti-828 guy, Cody, out there and they hook up.

Michaela is in the area when the woman who lent her phone comes to her, Val, to break into her place. She believes the bomb threat has been called in to stop it so that her ex-husband can kidnap their son, Robin.

Who is the ex-husband?

Astrid and Ben simultaneously discover that it is an anti-828er, Cody.

Manifest Season 3, Episode 10: Will Ben, Astrid and Michaela Find Robin?

Saanvi goes to speak to Vance. She wants to stop testing because the epicenter was the epicenter of all returnees. Vance doesn’t think this is reason enough to stop.

In the area, Val tells Michaela that they should go look at his old car shop, now closed, where Ben and Astrid are.

Angelina returns to her home in Cal. She told Cale of the Guardian Angel’s comment. Cale thinks so because a call told him it was supposed to be there.

In the lab, Saanvi and Troy test the wood again. Only it explodes and Saanvi explodes. The piece of wood has been blown into small pieces.

Astrid gets a call that Robin needs help. Cody doesn’t want to give it up. Ben gets so angry that he pushes the chair that Cody tied to.

In the garage, Cale sees a picture of Ben on fire. Bin is being tested.

Manifest Season 3, Episode 10: Will Ben Pass the Test?

As Ben yells at Cody expelled now. Michaela and Vasquez entered. Cody is still alive but needs medical help.

Astrid continues to tell Michaela about her call. It appears that Robin cannot breathe wherever Cody has held him. Cody built a bunker to hide from the 828 passengers. The generator won’t start, so Cody when to get one.

Sanfy and Troy leave Eureka. The ark piece did not explode. They have that.

Michaela arrives at the hideout. I started yelling at Robin. Astrid tries to remember more of her call.

They find Robin, but he is smashed under a bookshelf. They are able to pull it out from under it.

At Stone House, Angelina lights a candle and tries to convince Eden to show that she is her guardian angel. The candle falls from her hand and lights the curtains.

Zeke was downstairs and told Grace that Eden was scared. Grace and Zeke ran upstairs and saw the curtains and so was Angelina cheering to the ceiling.

Grace Eden stuck out and ran out of the room. Angelina is running after them. She tries to tell Grace that it was an experiment by fire and that she knew Eden wouldn’t let anything hurt her.

Grace is very upset and kicked Angelina out of the house.

Michaela and Vasquez leave the hideout area. Vasquez has Ben in a policeman’s car. Michael rides in the car with him. Ben told Michaela that they had the final diagnosis of Cal 8 years ago to the present day. Eight years ago they were told Cale would not survive cancer.

Michaela Ben reminds what they’re all working for.

Cal tells Grace that Angelina needs to stay, but Grace kicks her out anyway. Cale is very upset about this.

Michaela returns to Eureka to pick up Sanvey and is told she left an hour ago.

Sanfy and Troy have reached the volcano. Sanfy grabs the ark piece over him and drops the piece into the hole. The hatch closes and the seals close themselves.

What do you think about tonight’s episode? Should everything that was taken from the volcano return to it? Leave a comment below!

You can watch a manifest every Thursday night on NBC at 8:00 EST.

