Special report: US police with the worst record of civilian deaths – BBC News





George Floyd's death shocked the world and drew the attention of the United States and overseas police. A 46-year-old African-American man was killed in Minneapolis when Derek Chauvin was stabbed in the neck by a white policeman for more than 9 minutes. However, there are police forces in America that have a worse record of civilian deaths. St. Louis County, Missouri, has the highest death rate at the hands of U.S. police. Sophie Raworth presents a special report by Clive Myrie of BBC News at Ten in Missouri.

