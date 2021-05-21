Gary Numan for surviving 40 years in the music industry





Gary Numan is considered a pioneer of electronic music. He has sold over a million records in his 40-year career. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The new album ‘Intruder’ examines climate change from a planetary perspective. Krishnan spoke to Gary about how he saved his music career, his experiences with depression, and the best day of his life to come. Warning: has a vivid language ——- See more of our explanatory section here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source