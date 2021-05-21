Uncategorized
Indian elections 2019: can you only win votes with a bad economy? – BBC News
India’s political parties have made great promises this election season – and most have focused on the economy. The country has seen rapid growth over the years, but there are concerns about a slowdown. So how realistic are these promises? And should promises that win votes be a bad economy? Aakriti Thapar’s video Subscribe HERE please http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .
