Strong earthquakes rattle two regions in China | Voice of America





A series of powerful earthquakes hit northwest and southwest China, killing at least two people, local officials and seismologists said early Saturday morning.

Both Qinghai Province, located in the northwest on the Tibetan plateau, and Yunnan Province in southwest China are considered earthquake-prone areas. Both tremors were shallow, which means they generally cause more damage

The Yunnan earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.1, first occurred at 9:48 pm Friday (1348 GMT) near Daly, a popular tourist destination, the US Geological Survey said. The US Geological Survey said the accident was followed by at least two tremors.

In a statement, local officials said that two people were confirmed killed in the mountainous region, adding that at least 17 others were injured and receiving treatment.

A few hours later, at 1804 GMT, more than 1,200 kilometers away, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the sparsely populated northwestern province of Qinghai, followed by an aftershock.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the remote area. And the new China News Agency (Xinhua) said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Madu Province.

20,000 evacuated

In Yunnan, the provincial government said that some buildings had collapsed and others were damaged, and that “the disaster situation is subject to further verification.”

She added that more than 20,000 people had been evacuated. More than 100,000 people live in the area, most of them in rural communities.

Local media published videos showing ceiling lamps swinging and vases falling from shelves, as well as groups of people running outdoors after the earthquake.

The China Earthquake Networks Center warned people to “stay away from buildings” in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The earthquake observatory said the quake followed a series of small quakes less than an hour ago.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially in the western and southwestern mountain regions.

– A magnitude 7.9 earthquake in the southwestern Sichuan Province in 2008 left 87,000 dead and missing.

– In February 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake killed 268 people in Xinjiang and caused severe damage.

– In 2010, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Qinghai killed or missing 3,000 people.

– In October 2014, hundreds of people were injured and more than 100,000 were displaced when a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Yunnan, near China’s border with Myanmar and Laos.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos