Danielle Slatton, for Earthquakes: The Kansas City match is going to be very strong





What do we gain from six 2021 San Jose Earthquakes in its season?

Danielle Slatton, who works for Earthquakes’ local broadcast as a color commentator, thinks there are signs of progress but also strong opponents so far.

“I think they got off to a quick start, and quite a few people were surprised by that [around the league]Slatton told Line Soccer Center during an interview on Thursday. “I think they’re in an extended phase now where the competition is so intense, right? I mean you go to Seattle, Portland, then Kansas City. That’s a tough stretch, and even if it’s a slightly degraded club, it’s a club that, as you know historically, has a lot of success. Looks like it. Seattle is always at the top of the table, same with Kansas City, and likewise with Portland, so even if they were backward at the moment, Portland was and still is, I think you still know it’s going to be tough competition.

“It would be interesting to me to see how the team responds and how they play against Kansas City, because good teams find a way to fix the problem after losing to two people. You can’t often go for three, four, five, or six games where they struggle to get in.” The points are if I am a good team so I would be interested to see it. “

The COEX Sporting team host Kansas City on Saturday, the rematch of a kind of play-off match last year that ended the San Jose season. While they were playing well, Slatton refers to this game as being crucial to Quakes’ prospects this year, after losing two games last week.

“I think this game will be very expressive and I think the thing that interests me the most, you always know that earthquakes will be fought under Matthias Almeida, they bring emotion, they bring enthusiasm, they bring energy, they bring determination,” she said. B if something does not work? What modifications might be slightly different, or will we see the same substitution patterns, will we see the same gameplay, how will earthquakes under Matthias Almeida continue to evolve and grow?

Did you know that Mike Tyson quote, “Everyone has a plan to be punched in the face?” Earthquakes were punched in the face for these last two games. Yes, they played and competed but now, what is plan B, will there be any modification and what will be, If needed? ” Slaton has been added.

One of the interesting elements of the team’s journey under Almeida was team spirit. While the coach and players still proudly talk about their trip to Florida to attend the MLS is the Back Tournament to resume the 2020 season, Slatton believes the pandemic has brought San Jose back together somewhat last year overall due to social distancing requirements.

“When you hear Matias talk, when you hear two players talking about each other on this Earthquakes team, they often use the word, family. Like“ We are family, we are bonded together, we are stronger together. ”And in the first season that Matthias arrived, I think they were aware That then [last year] You get COVID and the idea of ​​being together and being together and family is really difficult because neither of us are supposed to be together constantly. So I think they really had to fight through it because that’s kind of a foundation for who they want to be and the character that they bring into every game. I think there is a real chance this year to see that in full force. And I think we saw that really early moments, ”she said.

Slatton is, of course, familiar with sport at an elite level, playing with the US women’s national team and winning the Olympic silver and bronze medal at the World Cup in the process, as well as winning the WUSA League title and playing with European women. Leon Force.

This background, along with PayPal Park’s earthquake coverage over the past several years, means that she appreciates the way the team has played every game so far this season.

“The only thing that looks very fun this season is that even when they lose is the fun football. You feel like they can score anytime. You go to a game and they can win 5-4 or lose 1-0, you don’t know. When it comes to earthquakes, it is fun and entertaining football for me. “

However, while the Quakes team is playing well, do they have what it takes to take a step forward this year and consistently deliver results? We know nationally that there isn’t a lot of interest in San Jose, but Slatton believes it’s a vital moment for the team.

“I think maybe part of a little uncertainty about whether they will be consistently good, will they be a team that will have to fight to reach the qualifiers, or will they easily make it to the playoffs, is just the playing style that Matthias Almeida brings.” “It’s a style that is played on the edge of the knife in so many ways, right? They’ll risk things, they’ll be brave, they’ll be brave, but they also know that they’ll give up sometimes and I think they’re okay with that. If they can continue to find a way to build and keep going Go ahead and squeeze and do the things he wants, but some of that is uncertain and this mystery and the way they play is making me unsure of what we are going to see each week and where they’ll end up at the end of the year. I think there are some really cool pieces. And I just hope they can continue Building on them over a very long season. “

