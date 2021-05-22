Israel-Gaza: Ceasefire inside Gaza after 11 days of violence





Both sides have been defeated by Israeli forces and after a ceasefire by Hamas, they have silenced the 11-day bombing that killed more than 200 people. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The lull took effect last night and seems to have held on, despite Israeli police throwing tear gas and stun grenades at protesters with palmar flags in Jerusalem at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The violence in the mosque two weeks ago caused enemies between Palestinians and Israelis.



