3 dead and 27 injured in the series of earthquakes that struck China, and more than 166 aftershocks were recorded in Yangbei | world News





BEIJING: At least 3 people were killed and 27 others injured after a series of earthquakes struck Yangbei Yi Autonomous Prefecture in China’s Yunnan Province on Friday, local authorities said.

Yang Guozong, head of the ruling Communist Party of China, said the quake was felt by 12 counties and cities in the Dali Autonomous Prefecture, and Yangbei was the most affected.

Two deaths were reported in Yangbei County and one in Yongping County.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that three people were seriously injured and 24 others were lightly injured.

About 72,317 residents in 20192 families were affected by the earthquake.

Four earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.0 struck Yangbei from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Beijing time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The region recorded 166 aftershocks as of 2 am. Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue efforts are underway.

Xinhua quoted local authorities as saying that no injuries were reported after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted northwest China’s Qinghai Province on Saturday.

The earthquake jolted Mado County in the Gulog Tibet Autonomous Region in the province at 2:04 am. Saturday, Beijing time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The earthquake was severely felt in Xining, the provincial capital, 385 km from the headquarters of Madao County.

The epicenter was detected at 34.59 degrees north latitude and 98.34 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 17 km.

Local officials said that so far, there have been no reports of casualties and house collapses with the usual operation of the electricity and communications networks.

However, sections of highways and bridges experienced collapses in the quake-hit area, rendering vehicles impassable.

Well-equipped rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone.

At an average altitude of 4,200 meters, Maduo County is located in the upstream area of ​​the Yellow River with a large number of rivers and lakes.

The center’s data showed that in the past five years, about 25 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or more have occurred within 200 km of the epicenter, the largest of which occurred on Saturday.

