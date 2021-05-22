Clashes erupt in Jerusalem just hours after the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire – BBC News





A few hours after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect, there were further clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters around the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. One of the firefighters who caused the 11-day conflict was violence at the holy site. It ended when both sides won. At least 243 people were killed in Gaza, including more than 100 women and children. Rockets fired by Palestinian militants killed 12 people in Israel. Reeta Chakrabarti has presented in the BBC News Ten a report by Eastern editor Jeremy Bowen on Gaza.

