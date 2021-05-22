Interview with Diana: How can the BBC move forward? – BBC Newsnight





As the fall of Lord Dyson’s report progresses, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the “fraud” used to secure a dialogue with Princess Diana will never happen again. But how can a corporation move forward from the crisis? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The prime minister said he was “very concerned” after an investigation found that Martin Bashir had falsified documents for the 1995 interview. The Duke of Cambridge has said the fraud has sparked maternal paranoia and distorted the parents ’relationship. The BBC said it had made fundamental changes to the government since the 1990s. Published by Newsnight’s Nick Watt. #Newsnight #BBC #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

