The family of the murdered woman in Pakistan demanded justice – BBC News

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By



The family of a young London woman killed in Pakistan has called for justice in an interview with the BBC. Mayra Zulfiqar, 25, was shot dead in Lahore earlier this month. Police are investigating that he was threatened by two men who rejected marriage proposals. No arrests have been made yet. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

