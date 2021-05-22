How to watch Earthquakes vs Sporting KC match: lineups, odds, game theme





The San Jose Earthquakes will be looking to return to the winning line on Saturday, when they host Sporting Kansas City in PayPal Park.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the first round confrontation in the qualifiers last year, as earthquakes pushed Sporting to the brink of an abyss but was disrupted after a penalty shootout. The stakes aren’t nearly as high in this game, but after two straight losses, San Jose needs to stop the bleeding and aim for a score against a tough opponent.

Sporting has traded mostly wins and losses so far this season, which may be a good omen given that their last game was a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend. Alain Bollido scored twice and Daniel Saloy came back to life this season after having scored twice in the wild, adding one goal in the win.

Marcos Lopez (FT) is included in the San Jose squad for this match, so expect Paul Marie to start at left-back again. Carlos Fierro (thigh) is listed as questionable so he may not participate in this game. As for Sporting, they don’t have any players on the list, but Andrew Fontas (close), Nicholas Isimat Mirren (hamstrings), Graham Zuse (quadruple) and Johnny Russell (thigh) are all listed as dubious.

This will definitely be an implementation game. Sporting has had some great moments, some wiggles and if the Earthquakes team plays a good game, they have an excellent chance of achieving a result. However, if either team has a day off, the other team can have fun. We’ll see who comes out on top for this.

Our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday evening have San Jose at (+148), Kansas City (+163) and draw at (+260). So that’s a push, basically, which I think is very fair in balance.

How to view:

Saturday’s match between COEX and Sporting will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports California and in the rest of the United States on ESPN +. Broadcasting will begin at 7:00 PM PDT and broadcast at 7:08 PM.

Come chat with us in the comments section below!

