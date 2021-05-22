Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.6 earthquake – Provincia de Islay, Arequipa, 57 km west of Moquegua, Peru, May 22 9:35 am (GMT -5)





May 22 14:41 UTC: First Report: VolcanoDiscovery after 5 minutes. May 22 14:47: Now using data updates from EMSC22 May 16:13: Recalculate depth of the Hypocenter Center from 21.0 to 61.0 km (from 13 to 38 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 16 km (9.9 mi) towards WSW.

Just 15 minutes ago, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred near Mucuigua, in Provincia de Mariscal Nieto, Mucuigua province, Peru. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Saturday May 22, 2021 at 9:35 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 21 kilometers below the surface, and the event was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the first seismic agency to report About it, based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Campaya (district 26) located 18 km from the epicenter, Moquegua (population 54,500) 48 km away, San Antonio (population 15,600) 50 km away, Jacopo Hunter (population 46,100) 64 km away , Ciudad Satelite (population 76,400) at 64 km, Arequipa (population 841,100) at 68 km, and Selva Alegre (population 72,700) at 70 km. Other cities or towns near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt includes the extremely weak shaking Ilo (population 53,500) located 74 km from the epicenter, and Kono Norte (population 47,300) at 77 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: May 22, 2021 14:35:52 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 22 9:35 AM (GMT -5) Size: 4.6 Depth: 61.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 17.04 ° S / 71.45 ° W (provincial territory) de Ili, Arequipa, Peru) Nearest volcano: El Misti (17 km / 11 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 20 km (12 mi) ESE of El Toro (population: 206) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 59 km (37) miles) west of San Antonio (Mukigua) (Population: 15,600) -> Watch the earthquakes nearby! 60 km (37 mi) east of Mölendo (Islay County) (Population: 29,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 67 km (42 mi) north of Ilo (Mukijoa) (Population: 53,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 miles) SOUTH JACOBO HUNTER (46100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) south from Ciudad Satelite (population: 76,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) south of Arequipa (population: 841,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) south of Silva Alegre (Population: 72,700)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 81 km (50 mi) south of Kono Norte (Population: 47,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 818 km (508 mi) southeast of Lima (population: 7,737,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: few clouds 19.2 ° C (66 ° F), humidity: 33%, winds: 3 m / s (5 knots) from SW Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Rated Output: 5 x 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short report. “! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you!

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos