Sri Lanka: Door to door President Mahinda Rajapaksa





Channel 4 news Foreign Affairs correspondent Jonathan Miller has questioned Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa about allegations of war crimes. President Rajapaksa says he is “not worried about anything.” Sign up for Snowmail, a daily preview that appears on Channel 4 News, by sending it directly to your inbox, here: http://mailing.channel4.com/public/snowmail/remotebox.jsp

Missed Channel 4 news? Take the last seven days here: http://www.channel4.com/news/catch-up/

Channel 4 News Weather forecast with Liam Dutton: http://www.channel4.com/weather/

All the latest blog posts on the Channel 4 News screen: http://blogs.channel4.com/news/ .



source