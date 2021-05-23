No, your Covid jab is not magnetic – BBC News





Videos of people sticking magnets where they say they have been vaccinated by Covid have garnered millions of views on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Some say that there must be something magnetic in the vaccines and others have gone so far as to say that it is microchip proof, a theory that is not true. Jack Goodman of the BBC Reality Check has dismissed #magnetchallenge.

