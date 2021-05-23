Lebanon Water Crisis – BBC News





Why can’t you drink water in the wettest country in the Middle East? The geography of Lebanon means it is blessed with water, but more than 1.5 million people in and around the capital Beirut have severe water shortages. The government says it is doing everything it can to improve its water supply, but many people believe it is not enough. Middle East correspondent Martin Patience has reached the source of the country’s water crisis. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

