An explosion and fire near the city of Isfahan, central Iran





DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim countries on Friday to support the Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported.

Iran, which does not recognize Israel, supports the Hamas militants who rule the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets into Israel ahead of Friday’s truce, although Israel said its “Iron Dome” defense system had dropped most of them.

“Islamic countries must sincerely support the Palestinian people, whether through military or financial support … or in rebuilding the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip,” Khamenei said in a statement. He urged Muslims to demand their governments to support the Palestinians.

“All influential elements in the (Israeli) regime and the criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu must be tried before international and independent courts,” Khamenei said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the Palestinians had achieved a “historic victory” over Israel.

“Congratulations to our Palestinian sisters and brothers, the historic victory. Your resistance forced the aggressor to retreat,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatib Zadeh said in a tweet.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said in a statement: “The intifada (the Palestinian uprising) has transformed from the use of stones to strong and accurate missiles … In the future, the Zionists (Israel) can expect to endure deadly strikes from inside the occupied territories.”

Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders praised Iran’s financial and military support, but Tehran rarely confirmed its arms supplies. But Khamenei praised Tehran last year for supplying weapons, saying Iran had changed the military balance of power between Israel and the Palestinians.

