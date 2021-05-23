The films show a lava flow after a volcano erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo





About 8,000 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) crossed to Rwanda in search of shelter after the eruption of the volcano on Mount Nyiragon, the Rwandan Ministry of Emergency Management said. “This morning, after lava flows from the Nyiragon volcano stopped, most of the Congolese evacuated to Rubavura are returning home. Rwanda received about 8,000 people last night,” the ministry said in its official Twitter account. Thousands of residents of the eastern Goma city of the Democratic Republic of Congo spent the night outdoors after the eruption, according to a spokesman for the Norwegian Refugee Council. “There hasn’t been a massive panic movement, but people are really concerned,” said Tom Peyre-Costa, a spokesman for the West and Central Africa councilor. The volcanic eruption appears to have calmed down, according to the Goma Volcano Observatory, which monitors the volcano. City authorities activated the evacuation plan as a measure. “We arrived quickly, we didn’t expect things like this to happen to us,” Theophile Tulinabo, a neighbor who fled her home after the eruption, told CNN in Buhene, in the northern district of Goma. “And where are we going to live now? At the moment, we don’t know.” #CNN #New.



source