Government: Blitar earthquake destroyed 287 homes in Malang





Malang, e Java (Antara) – The Malang Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck southeastern Blitar district of East Java on Friday has so far destroyed 287 homes in Malang District.

“Residents whose homes have been cracked or damaged should remain calm but vigil,” the acting chief of emergency and logistics affairs, Sadono, said here Sunday.

He said that 68 of the 287 affected houses were moderately damaged, while 15 others were severely damaged.

The number of affected homes remains subject to change because BPBD officials have yet to finalize their registration process.

He added that the earthquake caused damage to a number of places of worship and public facilities, and injured a resident.

The agency recorded that the quake affected 14 of the 33 sub-districts in Malang, including Amplegading, Dampet, Dunomolio, Gundangligi, Kalibar, Sumpermanging Witan and Tirtuyudo districts.

Earthquakes regularly shake different parts of Indonesia as the country is located on the Pacific Belt, also known as the Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activities. The deadliest earthquake in Indonesia struck Banda Aceh and several other parts of Aceh province on December 26, 2004.

The massive undersea earthquake that triggered a deadly giant tsunami devastated several parts of the city at the northernmost tip of Sumatra Island, killing around 170,000 residents.

The last deadly earthquake to hit Indonesia was in West Sulawesi province on January 15, 2021.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake, which was followed by several aftershocks, hit the Mamuju and Majin regions, killing more than 100 people and destroying many buildings.

Sulawesi is repeatedly hit by deadly earthquakes. On September 28, 2018, for example, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck several parts of Central Sulawesi Province.

In Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi Province, a powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami and soil liquefaction killed 2,102 people, injured 4,612, and left 680 others missing.

A total of 68,451 homes were severely damaged, while 78,994 people were displaced.

Authorities and humanitarian workers decided to bury a large number of rotting bodies in mass graves.

