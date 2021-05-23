Senator Willk promoting an earthquake preparedness smartphone app





Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recommended Santa Clarita residents and residents of Southern California download the free MyShake smartphone app to receive earthquake alerts.

In Friday’s statement, Senator Wilk suggested that Santa Clarita citizens download the free MyShake app to get a head start, in some cases before feeling vibration, for taking precautionary measures to fall, cover and wait in the event of an earthquake. .

“If 2020 teaches us one thing – it’s preparing for the unexpected,” Wilk said in a statement on Friday. “California residents can now get earthquake warnings from the California Earthquake Warning.”

Officials said California’s earthquake warning system is the nation’s first publicly available warning system statewide that provides California residents critical seconds to take shelter before they feel the vibration.

The California Earthquake Warning Program, managed by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, uses ground motion sensors from all over the state to detect earthquakes before humans sense them and can notify Santa Clarita residents to “fall, cover and wait” before an earthquake strikes.

To receive earthquake warnings, Santa Clarita individuals and family members can download the MyShake app and make sure that the phone’s settings are set to receive emergency alerts.

The MyShake app provides iPhone and Android users with audible and visual warnings of earthquakes measuring 4.5 magnitude or higher as well as light vibration, according to officials.

Other earthquake preparedness options include Android Earthquake Alerts, which are automatically included in updated Android operating systems and use the same technology as the MyShake app, as well as Wireless Emergency Alerts which are free text messages for emergencies.

The California Earthquake Warning Program suggests that preparedness is vital for those who live in or travel to areas that could be affected by an earthquake, as these events can strike suddenly, at any time, without warning. Residents can check out my hazards to look for home or business addresses and see if the area is prone to earthquakes.

According to a report by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), there is a 60 percent chance of a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in the next 30 years in Los Angeles.

After a major disaster strikes, families must be provided with enough food, water, and emergency supplies to last for two weeks, until outside help arrives. The Red Cross recommends the following basic advice:

Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit including items like water, non-perishable food, flashlight with extra batteries, battery powered radio and first aid kit. Create an emergency plan with your family members, covering what to do if everyone is separated as well as meeting places in the event of a sudden emergency – a meeting place outside your home in the event of a fire, and another outside your area, in the event that you are unable to return home or force you to Evacuation. Learn what to do before, during, and after earthquake, wildfires and house fires. Ensure that at least one member of your family is fully trained to administer CPR.

Visit the following website: gaggov.ca.gov to learn more about the latest tools and resources and how to use them.

For assistance with any state matters, Senator Wilcke can be contacted at his local office at (661) 729-6232 or by visiting his website here. MyShake is available on the Apple App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android users.

