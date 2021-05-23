Why have Iranians been queuing for chicken – BBC News





The Iranian government has challenged then-President Donald Trump when he rescinded the nuclear deal on U.S. sanctions he reinstated in 2018 – but it was too high. They have been holding talks with the Biden administration on the issue for weeks, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying they are better than US officials in reaching an agreement. Even if Iranian leaders want to accept it, the sanctions have already exacerbated serious economic problems – as the last long queues of chickens have shown. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

