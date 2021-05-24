According to the study, two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the Indian variant





“Get a second dose of the vaccine as soon as possible,” is the urgent message from the Secretary of Health, following new data showing the effectiveness of vaccines against symptomatic diseases. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Initial data from Public Health England show that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the Indian variant. In the case of those who have had only one owner, this protection is less. About 72% of adults in the UK have had the first dose, and 43% have been fully vaccinated. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source