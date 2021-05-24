The bodycam video informs police of Ronald Verde’s death





Two years after Ronald Greene died and two days after the Louisiana authorities released a series of videos of him, his mother says he is still shocked. “Just try to … bring it to reality, that’s what happened to my son, sadness is not the word,” Mona Hardin told CNN on Saturday. “It’s horrible, it’s very evil.” Greene died after being chased by police and his death has been the subject of a two-year investigation. On Friday, Louisiana State Police (LSP) released a series of nine body cameras and a striped camera video offering a graphic account of a May 10, 2019 encounter with a 49-year-old black man. That release came after the Associated Press reported at least two parts of the video earlier in the week. Greene’s family said police told them Greene died in a car accident. But the graphic videos tell a different story. The films recently released in the state come from cameras used by Lieutenant John Clary, Soldier Chris Hollingsworth, Kory York Soldier and Dakota DeMoss Soldier, whites. The videos depict parts of the harassment as soldiers followed Greene’s car and high-voltage radio broadcasts are heard describing what was happening, but at no point in the released videos are images of Greener’s car seen. Attempts to get Greene out of his vehicle are seen and heard. #RonaldGreene #CNN #RyanYoung.



source