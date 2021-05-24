Uncategorized
Listen to Rabbi’s message to Marjorie Taylor Green after the Holocaust comments
Rabbi Joshua Stanton, a senior member of the National Jewish Center for Studies and Leadership, has reacted to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s decision to ask House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi to wear masks on the floor of the chamber as steps taken by the Nazis. to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust. #CNN #New.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]