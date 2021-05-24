Domestic advocates are praising Biden for extending protection status to Haitians living in the United States





Mayuras said the extension of protection measures on Saturday was due to continuing problems in Haiti.

“Haiti is currently suffering from serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights violations, extreme poverty and a shortage of basic resources, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayoras said in the statement.

For Tricia, who fled Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake and lives in Massachusetts in temporary protection status, the decision offers a measure of peace to many who fear being asked to leave the United States. She agreed to speak if the Globe only used her first name.

“This extension means you don’t currently have to worry about deportation,” she said in a phone interview.

For her and her family, she said, “It only relieves the anxiety of our daily life, that we don’t know what tomorrow has in store.”

Kenny Azi from Brockton, who also immigrated from Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake and enjoys protection status, expressed gratitude that the administration expanded these measures.

“It opens the door for more people to integrate into this country,” Azi said in a phone interview.

The Massachusetts Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees, which hailed the extension on Sunday, said TPS gives more than 100,000 Haitians in the United States a stronger chance to stay here.

“The MIRA organization hopes that the administration will follow this procedure by moving forward in forming a pathway to obtain citizenship for Haitians and all immigrants in reality, regardless of the status of the document,” the group said in a statement.

Ivan Espinosa Madrigal, executive director of Advocates for Civil Rights, described the designation of Haiti’s temporary protection regime “too late”.

“The Biden / Harris administration is truly restoring this basic humanitarian protection, especially for Haitians. We salute this important corrective action,” he said in an email.

The decision appeared to be a partial reversal of the Trump administration’s efforts to order some 400,000 immigrants to leave the country or face deportation.

The United States extended protection status several times to Haitian immigrants following the 2010 earthquake, but President Trump tried to end those efforts in 2019. However, the program remained in effect, after Trump’s moves to end the program faced several judicial challenges, according to Mayorkas’ statement. .

Biden came under heavy criticism from advocates and fellow Democrats earlier this year, including Representative Ayanna Presley, after his administration expelled hundreds of immigrants. The Washington Post reported in February that US immigration and customs authorities used deportation flights to expel about 900 Haitians, including children, within two weeks.

Reverend Deufort Floresin, president and CEO of the True Alliance Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping members of the Haitian community in Massachusetts, said he hoped to see Congress pass legislation granting protected status permanent residents in the United States.

“We are very grateful, but the battle is still going on, not just for Haitians, but for all TPS holders who would like to see something like this happen to them,” Florissen said Sunday.

He described the decision as “a great and great satisfaction for us as advocates and leaders for the welfare of Haitian society.”

Jose Palma, one of the founders of the Massachusetts TPS Commission, said expanding protection for Haitian migrants could mean progress for people fleeing humanitarian crises in other countries.

Palma, an immigrant from El Salvador who has lived in the United States for more than 20 years and currently enjoys temporary protection status, said he hoped a similar extension would be extended to other immigrants.

But he said, more than that, people need a permanent solution.

“It’s a really good step because you risk being deported every day knowing you’re protected for at least 18 months, it’s comfortable, but it’s definitely not enough,” Palma said of the extension.

Palma said he is happy to hear about the Haitian migrants.

“I am so happy that thousands of Haitians will go to bed [and] They accepted their children without fear of deportation. “

Azi, who owns his own marketing company, Kreateurs, said he has started making contingency plans in case he has to return to Haiti.

In separate interviews, he and Tricia both said Congress should pass legislation providing for permanent residence for those in temporary status.

“It’s still a temporary gateway,” Azi said of the extension.

Tricia, a 28-year-old mother of a two-year-old child, came to the United States one week after the 2010 earthquake when she was 17 with her mother, sister and brother, all of whom now reside in Massachusetts.

She said that she and her family have not lived in Haiti in years and her child does not know anything about the country.

She said she would wake up every morning afraid to go out due to fear of being kidnapped or murdered. She added that before the earthquake, her father survived being shot. She witnessed a kidnapping near her doorstep.

“If I am forced to return to Haiti at this point, I feel it will be very difficult to re-adapt to the society that I left long ago,” she said. “It is all these traumas that I feel I will have to revive,” she said.

She said that since her arrival, Tricia has built her life in the United States. She finished high school, earned an associate degree, and now has a job in quality assurance in the biopharmaceutical industry. She is working towards her BA in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

“Through my experience, I have achieved a lot,” she said. “Looking forward to what I can do next.”

Material from The New York Times was used for this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at [email protected] Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at [email protected] or at 617-929-2043.

