Ryanair plane angered by “Belarus” arrest of dissident journalist – BBC News





Belarus has been accused of hijacking a European passenger plane and committing “state terrorism” after a Ryanair flight forced him to make an emergency landing in Minsk and arrested an opposition blogger critical of the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko. A Ryanair plane was flying from Greece to Lithuania when it was diverted to the Belarusian capital when journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested by police. Belarusian state media said the plane had to land as a result of a bomb blast. There has been a chorus of condemnation throughout Europe. The British foreign minister said the actions of the Belarusian authorities would have “serious consequences”. Mishal Husain presents BBC News at Ten by diplomatic correspondent James Landale. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

