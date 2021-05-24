Belarus has accused Ryanair of hijacking – BBC News





A Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Belarus on Sunday for several hours, activists said it was designed to arrest a dissident journalist. EU leaders must discuss the union executive’s response to what he called a “kidnapping” and the US state department said it was a “shocking act”. Belarus confused an aircraft carrier to force the plane to land in Minsk because of the bomb threat. Police arrived and took Roman Protasevich away when the passengers disembarked. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source