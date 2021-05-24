Electromagnetic anomaly that occurs before an earthquake





IMAGE: Schematic view of the setup See more

Credit: Copyright © 2021, Yuji Enomoto, Shinshu University

Several electromagnetic anomalies have been documented within the few weeks before a major earthquake. These electromagnetic anomalies are variations that appear in electric current, geomagnetism, electromagnetic waves etc. before an earthquake.

Although there are various models to explain the mechanism, the large current generated at the source has not been fully explained. For example, many researchers believed that a pressure applied to a fault produces an electric current, but that the pressure applied to a fault occurs hundreds or thousands of years before an earthquake. There is a common belief among seismologists that it is impossible for the pressure to suddenly increase and generate a large current just before an earthquake, so the mechanism has not yet been explained.

To solve this mystery, Shinshu University and the Genesis Research Institute conducted a joint research project on pre-earthquake phenomena under the leadership of Shinshu University honorary professor, Dr. Yuji Inomoto. The research group developed the following hypothesis and conducted laboratory experiments on the internal rock fracture and the interactions between gas and electricity to solve the mystery of the electromagnetic anomaly.

In the region at the epicenter of the seismic fault, the fault valve forms before the next earthquake. It is believed that dense layers in the crust form over time. The liquid, including some gases such as water that originates from the vicinity is trapped by the fault valve and stays there. When the shear stress applied to the fault or the pressure of the stagnant reserved fluid reaches a critical degree, the fault valve is cracked, the high pressure liquid rises along the fault, and the pressure gradually decreases.

As the pressure decreases, the dissolved carbon dioxide or methane is now discharged into the liquid at once, causing it to increase in volume and enlarge the cracks. The model considers the fault to become brittle and rupture to accelerate, resulting in an earthquake. The gas becomes electrified in this process. That is, it is charged with electricity. The electrons trapped in the defects are suddenly released due to thermal stimulation and bind to the gas molecules. Since it is negatively charged, a current is created as the gas is moving.

In the lab, several types of rocks have been tested, including granite, gabbro, quartz diorite, and basalt. A simple estimate found that there was a high probability that a large current was generated just before an earthquake, depending on the size of the earthquake.

This supports the above hypothesis that rupture rupture develops just prior to an earthquake, and the gaseous gas is charged and forms a large current, causing many electromagnetic anomalies. In the future, the group plans to conduct field observations to verify this model.

###

