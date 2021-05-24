West Seattle Blog… | are you ready? The earthquake setting is on the HPAC agenda Wednesday





It has been 20 years since the last major earthquake in our region. The next event could happen in another 20 years, 20 decades, or 20 minutes. Preparedness is vital. It can also sound confusing – where do you start? Spend some time at 7 pm on Wednesday May 26 to get some inspiration from HPAC and Community Council in Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge. Here is their preview:

We’ve dealt with a pandemic, shutting down a major bridge, but are you ready for our next major seismic event?

If we had a major earthquake tomorrow and were left without water for several weeks, would you know how to collect water from a hot water tank or make a makeshift toilet?

Before and after a disaster strikes, reliable information about services and supplies is just as important as being prepared to keep people safe. The Highland Park Improvement Club is a member of the Seattle Emergency Hub Network, which aims to train Hub Captains and community volunteers to help provide important information before and after a disaster strikes. Erika, one of the leaders of the HPIC Hub, will join us to give an overview of the Emergency Hub, the role of HPIC, and give a preview of the types of events we have planned with HUB in the coming months.

HPAC says other neighborhood concerns are welcome as always. Information about viewing / participating via video conferencing, or calling by phone, is here – where you’ll also find information on the first in a series of upcoming webinars on the city’s earthquake plans.

