See how Africa’s national park is trying to count all the animals
Kenya’s wildlife may have a worrying decline as the tourism industry declines as a result of Covid-19 and includes factors such as human population growth, hunting and climate change. The government wants to conduct a census to find out how many animals are left in the country. CNN’s Larry Madowo joins Kenya’s Wildlife Service on an air mission to Amboseli National Park #News #CNNinternational #LarryMadowo.
