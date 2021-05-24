Fish mills, earthquake-resistant gingerbread houses? Not so fast





Josh Mandel, an Ohio politician who describes himself as the first Ohio-level official to support former President Donald Trump, has expressed concern about government waste.

“The federal government has spent more than $ 500,000 trying to get fish to exercise in mills, and an additional $ 150,000 to see if gingerbread houses are earthquake-proof, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Mandel wrote in a tweet on May 21. America’s future must be revealed and stopped! “

The federal government has spent more than $ 500,000 trying to force fish to exercise in mills, and an additional $ 150,000 to see if gingerbread homes are earthquake-proof, just the tip of the iceberg.

Excessive spending is robbing America’s future, it must be exposed and stopped!

– Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) May 21, 2021

Mandel’s warnings came a little late. Former Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flick included them in his 2017 trash book.

The fish project was funded with $ 560,536 from the National Science Foundation at the University of California – San Diego Scripps Institute of Oceanography. The Mudskipper fish, a species that can live in and out of water, was placed in a room and placed on a well-damp treadmill. Researchers found that fish can exercise for longer when oxygen levels are higher.

They took this to indicate that rising oxygen levels precipitated the emergence of animals on Earth hundreds of millions of years ago.

The project ran from 2009 to 2013.

What Mandel saw as a test of seismic readiness was actually an evolution of the traditional gingerbread house at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. In 2016, at $ 25 a home, adults spent an evening hearing architects describe how buildings were designed to withstand earthquakes. After that, the participants had the opportunity to design, build and test their own earthquake-resistant gingerbread house. They placed their creations on a platform that vibrated and watched if it was lifted up or collapsed.

“We have always considered OMSI’s holiday themed program and it was the perfect fit, combining food science with a beloved holiday tradition,” said Andrea Edgcombe, the museum’s events director.

Nevertheless, Mandel made much of the federal contribution to the party. According to museum president Irene Graham, the gingerbread workshops were part of a larger effort to take advantage of the museum’s café outside of typical lunch hours.

“The project funds that were spent on the workshops were only $ 3,432,” Graham said.

On average, the federal government sends the Oregon Museum a grant in the range of $ 150,000 annually. The purpose is to “enhance the ability of an individual museum to serve the public more effectively”.

Funds are matched in local and state dollars. In the 2017-2018 period, for example, it was $ 149,820 for Washington versus $ 164,893 from other sources.

The gingerbread earthquake category proved very popular, so the museum continued to offer it until at least 2018.

We tweeted to Mandel to ask about his late alert on Washington’s extravagance. We didn’t receive any response, but if we did, we’ll add his comments for this piece.

Our judgment

Mandel warned against wasteful spending, and cited examples of $ 500,000 on a fish treadmill and $ 150,000 to see if gingerbread houses are earthquake-proof.

Waste is in the eye of the beholder, but Mandel fails to notice that the fish experiment was part of the research into the evolution of life on Earth. It ended in 2013. He blamed the federal government for funding a class at the museum that injected a little fun into learning to design flexible buildings. But it greatly exaggerated the federal influence. Washington covered about $ 3,400 from the workshop, not $ 150,000 as he said.

Mandel recycled old complaints, misrepresenting what was funded. We classify this claim as mostly false.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos