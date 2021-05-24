Prepare for earthquakes before they happen – YubaNet





With over 500 active faults in California, chances are you live in an area at risk of an earthquake.

While most earthquakes are small in size and cause little or no damage, California experiences more than 100 earthquakes per day.

It is important to prepare for an earthquake now, so recovering after the shaking has stopped can be as easy as possible.

Create a family contingency plan

In the event of an earthquake, it is important that the whole family is aware of your emergency plan. Decide how you will contact in the event of an emergency.

Put together an emergency kit with essential items. It is important to remember that this is not a small bag, but a kit to stay in place. An earthquake could disrupt water, electricity and telephone services for several days. And don’t forget your pets! Make sure you have plenty of food available to them in case you cannot leave your home.

Give yourself important seconds to prepare before starting any shaking. To receive earthquake warnings, download the MyShake app and make sure to set your phone’s settings to receive emergency alerts, including:

MyShake App: A free smartphone app that provides iPhone and Android users with audible and visual warnings [magnitude 4.5 or higher and Modified Mercalli Intensity III (weak) shaking]. Available on Apple apps and Google Play stores; Android Earthquake Alerts: Android phones with updated operating systems are automatically enrolled in Android Earthquake Alerts, which use the same technology as the MyShake app; Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs): Free emergency text messages [magnitude 5.0 or higher and Modified Mercalli Intensity IV (light) shaking].

You can also prepare your home before the next earthquake strikes. Identify the following potential household hazards and properly secure them:

Tall and heavy furniture that can fall, such as bookcases, china cabinets, or wall units Stoves and appliances that may move during vibration and rupture of gas or electrical lines

Don’t forget to place heavy objects away from doors and escape routes.

When you feel twitchy

Drop: Wherever you are, get on your hands and knees. This pose helps prevent you from falling. It also allows you to crawl into the shelter.

Cover: Use one arm and one hand to cover your head and neck. If there is a sturdy table or desk nearby, crawl under it for shelter. When shelter is not available, crawl by an interior wall away from windows.

Hold on: If you’re under the shelter, hold onto it with one hand. If you are not under shelter, use both your arms and hands to cover your head and neck. When using a cane, walker, or wheelchair, be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms and hands.

If you were in bed when the shaking started, cover your head and neck with pillows. If you are at home, do not go out. If you are outside, stay away from buildings that could collapse. Stay in an open area away from trees and power lines.

Check for injuries and damages

Once the earthquake is over and you feel safe to move around, check your household for potential injuries. Begin first aid or seek immediate medical attention.

Check your properties by inspecting electrical wiring, appliances, utilities and chimneys for damage.

Additional tremors – or aftershocks – may occur after an earthquake, be prepared to return to shelter if necessary.

For more information on earthquake preparedness, visit: https://www.earthquakeauthority.com/California-Earthquake-Risk/Personal-Preparedness

